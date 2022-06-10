This Foundation is Giving Minority-Owned Restaurants the Help They Need

Many Black and brown-owned culinary businesses were left out when the federal government established a revitalization fund to help businesses recover from the pandemic. That’s where the Feed the Soul Foundation comes in – offering grants to 30 minority-owned businesses this year out of 400 applicants. Other businesses can get an emergency $1,000 grant to help recover from a natural disaster or sudden event that damages the business. LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo sits down with Falayn Ferrell, chairwoman of the Feed the Soul Foundation.