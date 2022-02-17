This AZ Woman Owns 2 Stores Where Women in Need Can Shop Free

Cynthia Scott served 4 prison sentences and was in jail 17 different times while struggling with heroin addiction. Now she runs Nickel City Baby, a women’s clothing store with 2 locations in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Every pricetag at the stores ends in .55, because 55 cents of every purchase go to help women in need, whether they’re recently out of prison, in recovery, or in a shelter. NBCLX contributor David Wallace brings you this photo essay about Scott, the first part of our “Standing Still” series.