These Students Are Taking Jackson's Water Crisis Into Their Own Hands

Jackson, Mississippi, has been under a state of emergency for over a week now after flooding shut down the city’s water system. Thousands of residents still do not have access to clean, reliable water. While the government is helping, local students took the initiative to start providing water to those in need. Derykah Watts and Crystal Lopez join LX News to discuss the work they’ve been doing in their community.