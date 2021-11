There's Still Time to Donate and Help Veterans

The SEALFIT Veterans Day Challenge is done, but you can still donate to help veterans through the end of November. The charity Burpees for Vets is accepting donations – and all you have to do is 11 seconds of exercise – hardly anything compared to the ice baths and intense workouts the SEALFIT challengers went through yesterday. NBCLX Storytellers Chase Cain and Ngozi Ekeledo explain.