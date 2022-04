The Most Popular Park in Virginia Beach Is a Mountain of Trash

Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the city’s landfill in the 1950s and ‘60s. But once the mountain of trash became an unsustainable eyesore, the city had a novel idea — and Mount Trashmore became the first landfill to be converted into a recreational park. Greg Bledsoe takes his Family Geography Project to Virginia Beach to see this first-of-its-kind innovation.