The ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic' Is Still Wrecking Boats Off the Outer Banks of NC

Off the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a collision of currents plus a maze of hidden shoals have created an treacherous environment for ships that earned its nickname as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.” NBCLX contributor Greg Bledsoe brings his Family Geography Project to the Outer Banks to learn about the conditions that have endangered sailors for generations — and the historic teams that patrolled the coast to rescue them.