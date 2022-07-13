Reporter: Videos of Uvalde School Shooting Offer ‘Unabridged Version of the Truth'

The community in Uvalde, Texas has been calling for transparency after conflicting accounts about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The Austin American-Statesman and TV station KVUE released video they obtained, which shows the inside of the school and the police response to the active shooter. Reporter Tony Plohetski joins LX News Now to discuss the investigation and why the footage was published.