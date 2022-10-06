Quinceañeras for Boys? Gen Z Is Reinventing the Latin American Tradition

Hason Hernandez knew he wanted his 15th birthday to be the last one he had a big party for, so he wanted to go out with a bang. The Southern California asked his mom if he could have a quinceañera, the time-honored coming-of-age celebration for girls in Latin American cultures. Hernandez’s mom loved the idea. He’s part of a growing trend of “quinceañeros,” parties that throw traditional gender norms to the wayside, while preserving other elements of the quinceañera.