Project Knucklehead Is Fighting to Keep Kids Out of the Juvenile Justice System in LA

Project Knucklehead was inspired by the life experience of its founder and director, Dr. Amir Whitaker, who entered the juvenile justice system at the age of 15. Despite his tough start in life, he went on to earn five academic degrees and is now an educator, author and civil rights lawyer. “Never give up on the knuckleheads,” he says. Project Knucklehead is one of the Los Angeles organizations honored by the 2022 LA Super Bowl Host Committee with a $10,000 grant and title of Legacy Champion.