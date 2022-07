Police Video of Jayland Walker's Death Leaves Attorney With More Questions

Police in Akron, Ohio released body camera footage showing officers fatally shoot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27. Attorney Bernarda Villalona, who reviewed the footage, has questions about what the officers knew at the time they opened fire at Walker, who had at least 60 bullet wounds. She joined LX News host Eric Alvarez to discuss the body camera videos.