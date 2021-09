Pain That's Real, But Not Believed: Spreading Awareness of Sickle Cell Disease

1 in 12 Black Americans have sickle cell trait, which can cause sickle cell disease. But many who suffer have had doctor visits where their pain was not taken seriously – or it was assumed they’re just trying to get pain medicine. Phillip Okwo and Quannecia McCruse from the Sickle Cell Association of Houston explain more during National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.