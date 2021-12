One Woman's Journey Breaking Into the ‘Boys' Club of Winemaking'

Women have come a long way in the winemaking industry thanks to women like Holly Turner, who broke into the field when it still felt like a “boys’ club.” The Family Geography Project travels to Walla Walla, Washington, to talk with Turner, a winemaker for Three Rivers Winery, about being one of the first female winemakers in the state of Washington.