Millennials Are the 'Sandwich Generation' and They're Feeling the Strain

About 40% of caregivers in the U.S. are Millennials. They’ve become known as the “sandwich generation,” stuck with the dual burden of caring for their kids as well as their elderly parents. For Millennials already saddled with student debt, the job can be an emotional and financial struggle. NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker reports on the unpaid job so many young people are forced to take on.