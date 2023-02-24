Medical Advancers

Every year, 17 million people worldwide die from cardiovascular disease. That’s nearly double the population of New York City. It’s a staggering number that’s driving live-saving medical advances. Since 1949, as the largest non-profit, non-governmental funder of cardio and cerebro vascular research in the U.S., the AHA has helped more than 47,000 projects lead to breakthroughs, including the development of heart valve replacement and repair. Visit HelpHeart.org to learn how you can save lives.