Living Paycheck to Paycheck in 1 of the Most Pricey Counties

Ieman Marouf is a first-generation Egyptian American, and a single mom of two. She works as a medical assistant in Reston, Virginia, part of Fairfax County — one of the priciest counties in the nation. For our “Standing Still” photo series, Marouf talked to NBCLX contributor Valerie Plesch about making ends meet, getting back on her feet after catching COVID-19 and losing her job, and her goal to get her bachelor’s degree and become a nurse.