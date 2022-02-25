Life as a Caregiver in Massachusetts Public Housing

Mary Stewart lives in public housing in Concord, Massachusetts, where she takes care of a neighbor with dementia and another neighbor’s infant son. In this final installment of our “Standing Still” series, photographer Jodi Hilton shows you Stewart’s life — and we hear about the COVID and cancer scares that have impacted her family. Stewart says it has been tough fitting in in Concord, a wealthy suburb outside of Boston. “if you’re not from Concord, you don’t belong. They made us feel like we’re too poor to be in this town.”