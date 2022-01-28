Family Attorney Calls Out ‘Racial Insensitivity' in Death Investigation

Police are investigating the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, a Black woman who was killed after a date on Bumble in December 2021. Darnell Crosland, an attorney for Smith-Fields’ family, says police in Bridgeport, Connecticut failed to secure the crime scene and told family the date, who has not been charged, was “a nice guy.” “We feel that he’s not a person of interest because Lauren has no value in their view,” Crosland said.