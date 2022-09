Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Could Threaten California's Wine Grapes

It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when – the spotted lanternfly has already spread from Pennsylvania to 11 states, and the species could be established in California as soon as 2027. The state’s winemakers, who make about 80% of the nation’s wine, are already worried about how the bugs will impact their grapes on the vine. LX News contributor Greg Bledsoe reports.