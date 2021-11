Inside a Vermont Sugarmaker's Sweet Job Making Maple Syrup

The Baird family has been making maple syrup in Vermont for 103 years — and business has never been better. “Sugarmaker” Jenna Baird is just the latest in her family to learn that keeping their product simple and natural is key to its success. NBCLX contributor Greg Bledsoe brings his Family Geography Project to Baird Farm in Vermont to learn how staying close to the land has kept this family in business for four generations.