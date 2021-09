In Schools Across the U.S. on 9/11, Students and Teachers Faced the Unimaginable Together

As the towers of the World Trade Center fell on 9/11, children across the country absorbed the news in school, and teachers attempted to reassure them while coping with their own grief and fear. LX News Host Ashley Holt shares a personal story about how the tragedy of 9/11 hit home for young students and their teachers.