How One Woman-Owned Lobster Fishery Is Working to Protect the Future of the Industry

The lobster industry has a long and rich history in the state of Maine, and the industry is working hard to protect its future. NBCLX contributor Greg Bledsoe brings his Family Geography Project to Portland to meet Kate-Lyn Knight, the owner of Rocky Bottom Fisheries, and learn how the industry is helping preserve lobster fishing for generations to come.