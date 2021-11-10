How Fitness Pros Are Supporting Vets This Veterans Day — And You Can Too

Veterans face a number of adjustment challenges when they leave the military. That’s why the fitness training program SEALFIT is supporting the #BurpeesForVets Challenge, which is raising money to support them in their re-entry. SealFit coach and Air Force veteran Robert Owens explains how doing 11 seconds of burpees can help support our vets on Veterans Day. Watch NBCLX from 12PM to 3PM ET on Veterans Day for live coverage of the SEALFIT Veterans Day Challenge.