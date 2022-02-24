How 1 Latina Store Owner Makes a Living in LA

Graciela Medina used to work at the Union Swap Meet in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, before it was closed and replaced with a mixed-use development. Now she’s working seven days a week at her own store selling gifts, toys and clothes to a predominantly Latino customer base in the neighborhood, where many residents are being priced out due to gentrification. NBCLX storytellers Samantha Hallyu Hernandez and Lucas Alvarado show you a day in Medina’s life for “Standing Still,” our photo essay series.