Giving Tuesday is a time to reflect and a time to help. The global movement of generosity is a day dedicated to giving back to nonprofits within your community. On this special day, millions of people show their support for the mission of nonprofits by volunteering their time or making a charitable donation. You don’t have to wait to get involved. Find a cause and get involved.

Shriners Hospital for Children is a network of non-profit medical facilities across North America serving children and their families. Supporting its mission and the mission of nonprofits across the country is the goal of Giving Tuesday. Find more information about Shriners HERE.