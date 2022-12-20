Giving Is Good For You – Brain

(sponsored) It’s true that giving can have numerous benefits for our physical and mental health. The release of “feel good” chemicals such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin can lead to an improvement in mood and a sense of pleasure and connection with others. In addition to these chemical responses, giving can also have a number of other health benefits. For example, volunteering and helping others has been shown to reduce stress, improve mental health, and increase life satisfaction. It can also provide a sense of purpose and meaning, which can be particularly beneficial for older adults.