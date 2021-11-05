Get an Inside Look at a Special Home for Retired Racehorses

When a racehorse stops racing and breeding, its fate can be uncertain. Some are even euthanized or slaughtered when they outlive their usefulness to an owner. Michael Blowen wanted to change that. In an effort to give all retired racehorses a good home, he created Old Friends Equine in Georgetown, Kentucky, where more than 150 racehorses are now enjoying their old age. Greg Bledsoe takes his Family Geography Project to the farm for an inside look.