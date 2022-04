For Sale: Airline Luggage, Never Claimed

A Jim Henson puppet used in the 1980s film “Labyrinth,” a papier-mache Tinker Bell, instruments, jewelry and more are all up for sale at Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alabama. The store unpacks suitcases and cargo that airlines have not been able to reunite with the original owner – and over the years they’ve collected some strange stuff.