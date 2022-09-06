For Families in Uvalde, the First Day Back to School Was Heavy but Hopeful

Students in Uvalde, Texas, returned to school on Tuesday for the first time since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Robb Elementary students have been reassigned to other campuses across the district for the new school year after the city’s mayor announced plans to demolish Robb. Meredith Yeoman, a reporter at NBC DFW, joins LX News to discuss what the first day back was like for families in Uvalde.