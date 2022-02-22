Faith Keeps This Struggling Washington Family Going

In 1989, Rosa Guzman crossed the border from Mexico to join her husband in the Pacific Northwest, where he worked in packing houses. Guzman moved often before settling in Bingen, Washington, on the shores of the Columbia River, where NBCLX contributor Michael Hanson photographed her for this installment in our “Standing Still” series. Just before the pandemic hit, Guzman became a single mother of five. Bible study and hymns have helped keep the family grounded.