Disco Granny

The disco ball is an icon of the 70s. Doing the hustle wouldn’t be complete without these mirrored spheres. The disco era is still alive and well in Louisville, Kentucky, thanks to one woman known as “Disco Granny.” Yolanda Baker has been making disco balls for 54 years. Her career began in the 70s with the explosion of disco music, Studio 54, and Saturday Night Fever, and yeah, she made the disco balls for the movie! LX News contributor Greg Bledsoe went to see her work.