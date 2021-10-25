Colin Kaepernick's Story Shows Why Adoptive Parents Need to Talk About Race

Ahead of an upcoming Netflix bio series, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick told Ebony magazine about growing up Black to adoptive white parents – and wishing he had a mentor to answer uncomfortable questions about race that his parents couldn’t. That resonated with Melissa Guida-Richards, who was also adopted by white parents – and didn’t even know she was Latina until she found out about her adoption at age 19. “Many BIPOC adoptees eventually learn that the world is divided into how we are perceived with our families versus alone,” Guida-Richards wrote.