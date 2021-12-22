Crime and Courts

Catch Up on the Three Biggest Trials in the U.S. Before Their Verdicts Are Delivered

MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down the latest on three of the most high-profile legal cases in the country: Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial, Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial and the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial. Holmes is accused of defrauding investors as CEO of the biotech startup Theranos; Potter, a former police officer, is charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright; and Maxwell is accused of trafficking victims for Jeffrey Epstein.