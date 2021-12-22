Catch Up on the Three Biggest Trials in the U.S. Before Their Verdicts Are Delivered

MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down the latest on three of the most high-profile legal cases in the country: Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial, Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial and the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial. Holmes is accused of defrauding investors as CEO of the biotech startup Theranos; Potter, a former police officer, is charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright; and Maxwell is accused of trafficking victims for Jeffrey Epstein.