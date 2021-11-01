Burpees for Vets: How to Support U.S. Veterans in Just 11 Seconds

The Burpees for Vets Challenge is a call to action to support U.S. veterans in the run-up to Veterans Day. And it just takes 11 seconds. The challenge asks people to donate $11 and then do 11 seconds of burpees on social media to support veterans transitioning back into civilian life. The challenge will culminate with a Navy Seal simulation event on Veterans Day, which will be broadcast on NBCLX. LX News Now host Jobeth Devera talked to athlete and activist Brian Ford about the challenge.