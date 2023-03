Burgers and Beers With Governor Chris Sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) doesn’t have the name recognition of Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis, but he's still thinking about jumping into the 2024 presidential race. But can a candidate who believe in free markets, keeping government out of culture wars, and negotiating deals with Democrats win in today's Republican Party? Noah Pransky asks the governor over burgers & beers.