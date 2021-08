At This Thrift Store, 96 Cents of Every Dollar Helps People With HIV/AIDS

“You might get a Donna Karan skirt for $7. You might get some Gucci shoes for $10. … But at the same time it provides a safe, nonjudgmental, nonstigmatizing place for folks to come and know their status and get tested.” Hear from the Out of the Closet thrift store in Dallas, which has an HIV/AIDS testing clinic and pharmacy on site.