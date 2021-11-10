Astroworld Attendee Says Travis Scott Should Have Stopped the Show

Natalia Moreno attended the Astroworld Festival in Houston. She says other concertgoers got separated from their friends or overwhelmed in the packed crowd. “I just can’t imagine…where they had to be at, mentally, to be begging strangers for help.” Moreno says the rapper Travis Scott could have done more to prevent the tragedy. “The same way that he can tell everyone to put their middle fingers up, he can tell everyone, ‘hey, check on the person next to you.'”