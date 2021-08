An Underground L.A. Fight Club Is Giving Its Members an Alternative to Gun Violence

Backyard Squabbles is an L.A. fight club that allows its members to take their anger out in the ring rather than on the streets. But while the group took shape in response to frustrations exacerbated by COVID-19, the pandemic has also created challenges to keep the club in operation. (Produced by NBCLX Contributor Matteo Ghidoni)