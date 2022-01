12 Victims in Deadly Philadelphia Fire Were Family

*This post was updated after officials revised the death toll to 12.* Wednesday’s tragic fire in a Philadelphia home is the worst that Johnny Archer has covered in his career. The NBC10 reporter tells us the early-morning blaze in a home with no functioning smoke detectors killed 12 people including 7 children. The victims include the home’s residents and their relatives who were visiting, Archer says.