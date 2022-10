What Superstorm Sandy Taught Us About Our Climate Future

It’s been ten years since Hurricane Sandy devastated communities along its path. By the time it was over, the “superstorm” had killed 233 people and caused nearly $70 billion in damage. LX News Climate Storyteller Chase Cain spoke with Dr. Ken Miller at Rutgers about what we can learn from that storm and whether we should keep rebuilding in areas prone to flooding and natural disasters.