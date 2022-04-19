What is Green Infrastructure and How Is It Working in San Francisco?

To move water into treatment plants, gray infrastructure — like tunnels, pipes and gutters — has historically been the standard. Today, green infrastructure is gaining ground as an alternative. So what is green infrastructure? It uses plant or soil systems, permeable surfaces or landscaping to filter and manage stormwater, while improving the environment for people and wildlife. NBCLX’s Jobeth Devera takes a closer look at how the city of San Francisco is putting green infrastructure to work.