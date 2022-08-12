This Student's Award-Winning Electric Car Motor Design Could Change the Industry

High school senior Robert Sansone from Fort Pierce, Florida recently won the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair — and $75,000 — for his electric car motor design. Current motors rely on rare earth materials like neodymium, which are costly and environmentally unsustainable. With his design, Sansone wanted to make a higher-performing motor made out of more sustainable materials, he tells LX News host Tabitha Lipkin.