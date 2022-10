Rebundle is an Eco-Friendly Hair Company Creating Compostable Hair Extensions

Rebundle is the 1st U.S. plant-based braiding hair company, and founder Ciara Imani May created the hair company to target the issue of sustainability in the hair industry. LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo chatted with Rebundle’s founder about the company’s mission to make a difference in the hair braiding community.