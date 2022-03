Manatees Are Dying of Starvation. Here's How We Can Protect Them

Manatees are dying of starvation after ecological changes have killed off some of their food supply – and helped toxic organisms take root on the rest. “There have been so many years of change… it’s going to take a lot of work to restore the ecosystem that we once had,” environmental engineer and NOAA scientist Dr. Tracy Fanara tells LX News host Tabitha Lipkin.