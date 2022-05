How Does Lab-Grown Salmon Taste? Pretty Close to Fresh-Caught

Overfishing and climate change are causing trouble for the world’s salmon population in oceans and rivers – but what if your salmon didn’t need to be fished or farmed? Wildtype Foods is using “cellular agriculture” to grow sushi-grade cuts of salmon and help fisheries recover. Co-founders Aryé Elfenbein and Justin Kolbeck joined LX News to explain how it works.