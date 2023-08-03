Communicating Climate Change, Extreme Weather, and Public Policy

How we talk about climate change matters, and talking about it at all is a great start. Nearly two-thirds of Americans are ‘alarmed’ or ‘concerned’ about the effects of global warming, yet only one-in-ten have actually urged their elected officials to take action. As the Summer of 2023 breaks records and brings previously unimaginable heat and extreme weather, LX News Climate Editor Chase Cain connects the dots between what’s happening to our planet and how we communicate that reality and its consequences.