The Great Migration Changed America: 1 Reporter Shares Her Family's Story

Over 60 years in the 20th century, about 6 million Black people moved from rural communities in the South to cities in the North and West to get away from Jim Crow laws and search for economic opportunity — including the family of NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson. She shares her aunt’s and uncle’s perspective on the history of this period, known as the Great Migration, and explains how it changed American culture and demographics.