Lauren Simmons Was the 2nd Black Woman to Ever Trade on the NYSE Floor

Lauren Simmons was the youngest woman ever, and only the second Black woman, to trade stocks on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Now she hosts the Going Public podcast, which tells the stories of companies seeking an initial public offering. Simmons says after her story inspired people who have been left out of Wall Street, she decided to “pivot” to building a financial empire and helping folks build generational wealth.