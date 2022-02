Entrepreneur Hope Wiseman Is Eroding the Stigma of Marijuana in Black Communities

Hope Wiseman became the youngest Black woman in the country to own a marijuana dispensary when she opened the doors to her business, Mary and Main, in September 2018. Her goal? To educate the Black community in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and beyond about the benefits of marijuana. Black people are three times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana, despite similar usage rates.