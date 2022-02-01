BLM Has Made HBCUs More Popular Than Ever. But Will the Support Last?

Students and faculty of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) have long praised the value of institutions where Black students can feel at home with others who share their history and experiences. But after years of struggle for the same money and resources as predominantly white institutions, the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement has ushered in a wave of visibility, cash and applications to HBCUs across the country. But will this trend mark a lasting change?