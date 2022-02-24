Black History Teacher ‘Mr. Crim' Became ‘Fearless' After a Viral Racist Attack

In 2016, a woman approached Ernest Crim III and his wife at an outdoor event in Chicago, yelled racial slurs and spat on them. Crim posted a video of the incident that went viral and was picked up by several news outlets. Today, you might recognize him for his TikToks about Black history (he posts as @mrcrim3). Crim tells LX News host Ashley Holt he became “fearless” after that experience and wants to keep teaching as much as he can.